N. Korean Delegation to Return Sunday after Friendly Inter-Korean Soccer Matches

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean delegation will return home on Sunday after the first inter-Korean workers' football match in three years in Seoul.The 64-member delegation, led by Ju Yong-gil, head of the General Federation of Trade Unions of Korea, will cross the inter-Korean border at the Dorasan Customs and Immigration Office on Sunday afternoon.The delegation visited on Sunday morning the tomb of Jeon Tae-il, a South Korean garment worker who burnt himself to death in protest for better pay and working conditions in 1970, in Maseok, Gyeonggi Province.On Saturday, labor union members from the two Koreas held friendly soccer matches at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in front of thousands of spectators.The matches mark the first inter-Korean private exchange since President Moon Jae-in held his first historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at Panmunjeom in April.