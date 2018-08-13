'Gov't to Consider Abolishing Progressive Electricity Billing System'

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Paik Un-gyu has vowed to consider all possible options to reform the controversial progressive electricity billing system for residential use, including abolishing the system.Appearing on a KBS program on Sunday, the minister said that the government will discuss all options, including repealing the progressive charge system through discussions with parliament in the second half of the year.The minister added that reforming the incremental rate system requires thorough examinations and caution as it involves many complex factors to consider.He dismissed criticism that higher power rates are applied to residential use over industrial use, adding the government has no plan to raise power charges for industrial use.The minister also denied reports that the reactivation of some local nuclear power plants was a hurried response to the heat wave and the consequent power shortage, saying that the decisions on the operation schedules of nuclear power plants were already made in April.