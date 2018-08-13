China Expresses Intention to Join War-ending Declaration

China has made it clear that it will join the two Koreas and the United States in efforts to declare a formal end to the Korean War.The war ended with an armistice agreement, not with a peace treaty, leaving the two Koreas technically at war. The armistice was signed by the U.S.-led United Nations Command, North Korea and China in July 1953.The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that China supports related countries' efforts to declare an end to the war, adding that it hopes to play its due role in the efforts as a major party concerned with issues on the Korean Peninsula and a signatory to the Armistice Agreement.China issued the position three days after the official newspaper of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party urged South Korea and the United States to agree to declare a formal end to the war as a first step towards realizing peace on the peninsula.