Japanese Man Detained in N. Korea

North Korea has reportedly detained a Japanese tourist visiting the country, possibly on spy charges.According to Japanese media on Sunday, the man in his 30s was recently detained in the North's western port city Nampo while on a group tour organized by a foreign agency.The Asashi Shimbun daily said that the man, a video creator, is likely to face espionage allegations as Nampo is known to have a military facility.The Japanese government is reportedly trying to gather information on his safety, while calling on the North to release him through the North Korean Embassy in Beijing.