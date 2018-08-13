Two Koreas’ Women’s Handball Teams to Play at Asian Games

Photo : YONHAP News

The South and North Korean women’s handball teams will play against each other in their opening match of the Asian Games on Tuesday.The two Koreas will face off in a preliminary round in Jakarta, Indonesia. It will be the first time that the two countries meet at this year’s Asian Games, which officially starts on Friday.South and North Korea are in Group A along with India, China and Kazakhstan.South Korea, a handball powerhouse in Asia, has won six gold medals in women's handball at the Asian Games.In the men's handball competition, South Korea in Group B will face Pakistan in its first match on Monday.