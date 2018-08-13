Two Koreas Begin High-level Talks

Photo : KBS News

South and North Korea have begun their high-level talks to discuss holding a third summit between their leaders.The talks started at 10 a.m. Monday at the northern side of the truce village of Panmunjeom that separates the two Koreas.South Korea's four-member delegation is led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, while Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, heads the North's five-member delegation.Before departing for the meeting, the unification minister said that the delegation will discuss the overall implementation of the Panmunjeom Declaration announced after the April inter-Korean summit.Cho added that the two sides will also exchange views on the autumn summit meeting agreed upon in the declaration.