'US, N. Korea Will Move Together Quickly for Further Denuclearization Negotiations'

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has reportedly said that Washington and Pyongyang will be moving together quickly for further negotiations on North Korea’s denuclearization.The Voice of America said that a department spokesperson made the remarks on Saturday, saying that there is great momentum for positive change.The spokesperson said that the Singapore summit between the two nations was just the first step in an ongoing process, and both sides are looking to hold further nuclear talks.Regarding North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho's recent comment that his country will preserve its nuclear technology, the spokesperson said that President Donald Trump has confidence that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will honor their commitment in Singapore.As for the Philippines and some countries' moves to restore their relations with the communist country, the spokesperson said that talks with the North do not supersede UN Security Council resolutions or U.S. sanctions.The spokesperson then stressed that the State Department is pressing countries around the world for action to pressure North Korea and fully implement UN Security Council resolutions.