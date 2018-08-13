S. Korea's Exports Post Double Digit Growth in First Ten Days of Aug.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s exports saw double digit growth this month thanks to a surge in shipments of semiconductors.According to the Korea Customs Service on Monday, exports between August first and tenth amounted to 14-point-eight billion dollars, up 18-point-nine percent from the same period last year.The latest figure suggests that South Korea’s exports will post growth for the second consecutive month.Exports in July grew six-point-two percent on-year to nearly 52 billion dollars while exports in June slipped point-17 a percent.Since March, the nation’s exports have topped 50 billion dollars every month.