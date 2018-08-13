Menu Content

S. Korea's Exports Post Double Digit Growth in First Ten Days of Aug.

Write: 2018-08-13 11:15:33Update: 2018-08-13 12:55:39

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s exports saw double digit growth this month thanks to a surge in shipments of semiconductors. 

According to the Korea Customs Service on Monday, exports between August first and tenth amounted to 14-point-eight billion dollars, up 18-point-nine percent from the same period last year. 

The latest figure suggests that South Korea’s exports will post growth for the second consecutive month. 

Exports in July grew six-point-two percent on-year to nearly 52 billion dollars while exports in June slipped point-17 a percent. 

Since March, the nation’s exports have topped 50 billion dollars every month.
