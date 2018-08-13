N. Korean Chief Negotiator: Talks Under Way for Inter-Korean Summit in Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

The chairman of North Korea's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification Ri Son-gwon, who is leading the North's delegation at Monday's high-level inter-Korean talks, has revealed discussions are under way for a third inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.At the start of Monday's talks on the North Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjeom at 10 a.m., Ri said he believes by discussing the expected summit, they will be able to come up with answers going forward to things that people on both sides want and wish for.In response, South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said any differences could be narrowed when the two Koreas keep "the same mind."Following Ri's comments, it has become most likely that the upcoming summit, which is expected to be held in late August or early September, will take place in the North Korean capital.During the talks, the two sides will iron out details, including the date and venue, for the third summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.