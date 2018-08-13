26 DSC Members to Return to Their Original Units Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of Defense Security Command(DSC) officials who were involved in the military intelligence unit’s illegal activities will return to their original units in the Army, Navy and Air Force on Monday.A military official said on Monday that a total of 26 DSC staff members, including two generals, will return to their original units.The move comes after the DSC's chief-of-staff So Gang-won and Brigadier General and the command's deputy head Ki Woo-jin were ordered to report back to the Army last week. The two are believed to have led efforts in drafting detailed contingency plans for martial law in the event the Constitutional Court had not upheld the impeachment of ex-President Park Geun-hye last year.The move comes in line with President Moon Jae-in's order earlier this month to send to their original units all DSC staffers who allegedly were involved in the unit's drafting of the controversial martial law plan and surveillance of families of the victims of the Sewol ferry sinking.