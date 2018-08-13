Report: Four out of Ten Cities, Counties, Districts Face Risk of Extinction

Photo : YONHAP News

A new report has found that four out of ten cities, counties and districts could become extinct due to a drop in population led by the low birthrate and an aging society.According to the study released by the Korea Employment Information Service on Monday, 89 of the nation’s total 228 cities, counties and districts, or 39 percent, face the risk of dying out. That’s up from 75 posted in 2013.Among the regions that were newly added were Cheorwon County in Gangwon Province, Jung District in Busan and Gyeongju City in North Gyeongsang Province.The latest report demonstrates that the risk of local extinction has spread beyond farming and fishing villages to areas in big provincial cities and locations where public agencies are being relocated.