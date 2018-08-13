Pres. Moon to Meet Political Parties' Floor Leadership on Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold a luncheon with the floor leadership of the ruling and opposition parties on Thursday.The top office said Monday that the president will meet with the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party, main opposition Liberty Korea Party, minor Bareunmirae Party, the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party.The last time such a meeting was held was on May 19th of last year.Moon had met with the leaders of the five parties earlier this March and sat down for one-on-one talks with then-LKP Chairman Hong Joon-pyo in April.Moon’s senior secretary for political affairs, Han Byung-do, said in a news briefing that the upcoming meeting is aimed at further strengthening cooperation with the National Assembly.Han said the president will discuss ways to boost cooperation on bills related to people’s livelihood ahead of this month’s extra session and next month’s regular session.He said discussions will also touch on strengthening bipartisan support for establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.