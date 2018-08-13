Rival Parties Agree to Abolish Special Activity Funds

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The ruling and opposition parties have agreed to abolish the much-contested special activity funds provided to lawmakers. The two largest parties reversed their position amid mounting public criticism that the funds have been spent without any oversight.Choi You Sun has this report.Report: Rival parties agreed to abolish the controversial special activity funds provided to lawmakers at a meeting between National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and party floor leaders on Monday.In response to a strong public backlash, the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) reversed their earlier position of keeping the funds intact while managing the funds more transparently and disclosing the receipts.Criticism over the funds sharply rose after a local civic group disclosed data in July showing the National Assembly provided ranking lawmakers, including party floor leaders, with up to 60 million won each month as special activity funds.There have been growing calls to scrap the funds as they were spent without any oversight and with no requirement for submission of receipts.This year, the budget on special activity funds for lawmakers is known to be set at some six billion won, which include funds to manage standing committees and to support parliamentary activity and diplomacy.Welcoming the latest decision by the parties, the parliamentary speaker said the National Assembly will announce measures to improve the system related to parliamentary funds in the coming days. LKP floor leader Kim Sung-tae later said that announcement is expected to come on Thursday.As some within the ruling and opposition camps argue the special activity funds are necessary for activities related to parliamentary diplomacy and research, the Assembly's plan is expected to take this concern into account.Meanwhile, the floor leader of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, which had actively pushed for the funds to be scrapped, said his party hopes the latest decision will prompt the country's administrative and judicial branches to do the same.According to a local civic group, a total of more than 320 billion won has been set aside as special activity funds in the government's budget for this year.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.