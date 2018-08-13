Koreas Agree to Hold Summit in Pyongyang in September

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas have agreed to hold a third summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang in September.The two sides reached the agreement on Monday during high-level talks on the northern side of the Panmunjeom border village. The date of the summit has yet to be finalized.In a joint statement, the two sides said they reviewed the progress in implementing the Panmunjeom Declaration adopted at April’s inter-Korean summit and discussed issues that could facilitate its implementation.Ahead of Monday’s talks, it was highly anticipated that an agreement on the summit would be reached as South and North Korea were known to have reached common ground on holding another meeting of their leaders in Pyongyang in late August or early September.The leaders of the two Koreas are expected to focus on finding a breakthrough for stalled negotiations on denuclearization between the U.S. and the North.