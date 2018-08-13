Gov't, DP to Establish Legal Basis for Punitive Compensation, Heavy Fines

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has decided to establish a legal basis to introduce punitive compensation and enable the charging of heavy fines following a series of engine fire incidents involving BMW vehicles.DP lawmakers who are members of the National Assembly's transport committee held an urgent meeting at the parliament on Monday with government officials and BMW Korea representatives.After the meeting, Rep. Youn Kwan-suk told reporters that his party's lawmakers on the parliament committee have gathered opinions to strengthen rules on recalls and punitive damages and introduce laws to enable the levying of stiff fines.They also agreed to improve systems related to verifying automotive defects.Youn said his party will continue dialogue with the government to improve laws and regulations to establish thorough response measures to the BMW case.During the meeting, BMW Korea CEO Kim Hyo-joon briefed attendees on the recent fires and the firm's preventive measures, while Vice Transport Minister Kim Jeong-ryeol shared measures the government was taking.