KOSPI Falls 1.50% Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks tumbled after a sell-off in the Turkish lira which followed U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement Friday that he had approved the doubling of metals tariffs against Turkey.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOPSI) ended Monday one-point-50 percent lower after losing 34-point-34 points. It closed the day at two-thousand-248-point-45.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also plunged, losing 29-point-16 points, or three-point-72 percent, to close the day at 755-point-65.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-133-point-nine won.