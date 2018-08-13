UNC, N. Korea to Hold Talks on Returning Body of N. Korean Resident

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Command(UNC) and North Korea's military are set to hold working-level talks to discuss the return of a body of a North Korean national recovered last year by the South Korean Navy near Yeonpyeong Island.A UNC official said Monday the meeting will take place in the Joint Security Area of the Panmunjeom border village on Tuesday.Following the talks, the body is expected to be handed over to North Korea.Officials from the North's military and the UNC met less than a month ago to discuss the North's repatriation of remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War.Some speculate another meeting could take place over the return of more U.S. remains.Last month, the North repatriated 55 sets of remains presumed to be of American troops in accordance with the June summit agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.