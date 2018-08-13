S. Korea to Order Suspension of Uninspected BMW Vehicles Tuesday

Photo : KBS News

South Korea is expected to suspend the operation of recalled BMW vehicles that have not received safety inspections.BMW initially set out to complete the safety checks by Tuesday, but as 30-thousand units have yet to be inspected, the danger of engine fires is increasing.The government is concerned BMW owners may resist the order to stop driving.Related ministries held a meeting on Monday and reached the decision to order the suspension of BMW cars that have not yet undergone necessary safety inspections.The government is expected to make a formal announcement on Tuesday.