State Department: US, S. Korea in Close Contact over N. Korea

The U.S. State Department said Monday that Seoul and Washington are in close contact over their joint response to North Korea, after the two Koreas announced plans for another summit next month.A State Department spokesperson made the remark when asked to comment on the summit plan.The spokesperson then stressed that as South Korean President Moon Jae-in stated, the improvement of inter-Korean relations cannot advance separately from resolving the issue of Pyongyang’s nuclear program.South and North Korea held high-level talks on Monday and agreed to hold a third summit between President Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang in September. The exact date of the summit was not announced.