Two Koreas Begin Joint Inspection of Roads in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea have begun a joint on-site inspection of roads on the northern side of the Gyeongui line, which runs across the west coast of the peninsula.A joint inspection team held a meeting in the North's border city Gaeseong on Monday and agreed to conduct the survey until next Monday. The survey began in Gaeseong in the direction of Pyongyang.The two sides agreed to decide schedules for a joint survey of the roads on the Donghae line on the North's east coast after completing the inspection of the Gyeongui roads.The surveys are in line with the agreement reached by the two Koreas in June to work together in modernizing and eventually connecting roads across their western and eastern borders.