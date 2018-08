Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men’s handball team secured the country’s first win at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia on Monday.Team Korea defeated Pakistan 47-16 in the first match of Group B at GOR Popki Stadium in Jakarta.The Korean men’s handball team will face Japan on Friday in its second Group match in the preliminary round.The Asian Games officially starts on Friday, but preliminary matches are already under way in handball and football.