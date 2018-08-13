Pompeo Congratulates S. Korea Ahead of Liberation Day; Reaffirms FFVD

Photo : YONHAP News

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reconfirmed the U.S.' goal of final, fully verified denuclearization of Pyongyang as he congratulated South Korea ahead of the country's national holiday marking its liberation from Japanese colonial rule.Pompeo said in a statement on Monday that he is extending his congratulations on behalf of President Donald Trump and the American people on the occasion of Liberation Day on Wednesday.The secretary said that the U.S. recognizes South Koreans' commitment to democracy, freedom, human rights and the rule of law, which have been the underpinning of the country’s success.He added that these values, along with the two sides' close people-to-people ties, strong economic relationship and expansive global partnership, bind the two nations together as they move forward to advance peace and security in the Indo-Pacific Region.Pompeo then reaffirmed that the U.S. remains committed to its ironclad alliance as the two sides continue to coordinate closely on the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea.The statement comes as the two Koreas agreed to hold a third summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in September and as speculation rises that Pompeo may visit the North for a fourth time.