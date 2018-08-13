VOA: N. Korea Preparing Massive Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is reportedly preparing for a massive parade ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the regime on September ninth.The Voice of America(VOA) reported on Tuesday that satellite images from Saturday provided by the earth imaging company Planet Labs showed large crowds of people in rectangular formations at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang.The VOA said that the images showed the crowds holding red or yellow flowers and practicing formations, as seen in previous parade preparations.The broadcaster, however, said that it cannot judge the scale of the parade, although it added the crowds covered around ten percent of the square.U.S. and South Korean intelligence authorities also reportedly detected signs of parade preparations at a plaza north of Mirim Airfield in Pyongyang early this month.