Inter-Korean Summit Likely to be Held in Mid-September

Photo : YONHAP News

The planned third summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will likely be held in mid-September.The two Koreas on Monday held high-level talks and announced that they agreed to hold the summit in Pyongyang next month, but the exact date was not released.Hours after the announcement, presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters that holding the summit in early September might be a little difficult when considering realistic conditions.North Korea is preparing for massive celebratory events to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the regime on September ninth. Analysts view that both sides are negative about holding a summit before the North's major holiday.The two sides are reportedly seeking to hold the summit in mid-September, possibly between the eleventh and 14th, in consideration of the UN General Assembly set to open on September 18th.The presidential spokesman said that the agenda and other details of the summit will be announced after working-level talks between the two sides.