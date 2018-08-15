Ex-Presidential Chief of Staff Being Grilled on Judicial Power Abuse Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Former presidential chief of staff Kim Ki-choon is being questioned about his alleged role in a judicial abuse scandal.Kim, who served as an aide to ousted former President Park Geun-hye, appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.By grilling Kim, prosecutors are seeking to shed light on allegations the Supreme Court under the former Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae used politically sensitive trials as bargaining chips to win the Park government's support for the establishment of an appellate court.Kim is suspected of being involved in alleged deals between the presidential office and the National Court Administration under the top court regarding a lawsuit by Koreans forced into labor during the Japanese colonial era.Kim was released from prison last Monday, 562 days after being put behind bars for his involvement in the Park administration's blacklisting of artists critical of the government.