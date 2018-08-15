Moon Calls for Action to Curb Rising Farm Produce Prices amid Heat Wave

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has ordered the government to take preemptive measures to rein in steep price hikes of farm produce and livestock products amid the record prolonged heat wave.The president delivered the request at a Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, noting a serious imbalance in supply and demand for some fruits, vegetables and meat.According to the Korea Consumer Agency, vegetable prices rose roughly 15 percent as of Friday compared to a week earlier due to the recent high temperatures. which have dealt a severe blow to the farming sector.The price of cabbages has jumped 83-point-five percent over the same week-long period. A single cabbage is now priced at 76-hundred won, more than triple the price from a month ago.Cucumber prices rose nearly 50 percent over the period. Other farm produce, such as chives, green peppers, radishes, pumpkins and potatoes also saw their prices increase more than ten percent.