Foreign Minister Kang Briefs Pompeo on Inter-Korean Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held phone talks with her U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo Tuesday about the results of a high-level inter-Korean meeting held the previous day.The Foreign Ministry said Kang briefed the U.S. secretary of state in detail about the talks where the two Koreas agreed to hold a summit in Pyongyang in September.The top diplomats also discussed recent developments in relations between the two Koreas, such as the planned opening of a cross-border liaison office.The ministry said that Kang and Pompeo agreed to continue to closely work together to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establish permanent peace in the region.