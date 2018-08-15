Cabinet Approves Establishment of New Military Intelligence Unit

Photo : KBS News

The government has approved abolishing the scandal-ridden Defense Security Command(DSC) and creating a new military intelligence unit dubbed “Military Security Assistance Command.”The two bills, for which the Defense Ministry had issued an advance notice last Monday, were passed during a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday.The bill on establishing the new intelligence unit prohibits the unit from interfering in politics or gathering intelligence of or investigating civilians beyond the scope of its duties.It also prohibits the act of abusing authority as a soldier or civilian employee of military agencies in the process of carrying out duties as well as the act of unfairly violating people’s basic rights.The Military Security Assistance Command will be established on September first.The DSC has been at the center of controversy recently after its plans to potentially invoke martial law last year against anti-government protests calling for the ouster of then-President Park Geun-hye were revealed.