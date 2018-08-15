Moon: Two Koreas to Jointly Excavate Remains of Independence Fighter

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday the two Koreas will launch next year a joint project to unearth the remains of independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun.Meeting with freedom fighters and their descendants ahead of Wednesday's Liberation Day, Moon said the project will be pursued in time for the centennial of the March First independence movement and the establishment of South Korea's provisional government.The president then said independence movements are the strength and spirit that made South Korea what it is today.Referring to Ahn's essay written during his incarceration in China, Moon said it underlined Japan’s role in achieving regional peace and proposed visions that were ahead of the times, including the joint establishment of banks and the military by South Korea, China and Japan.He also said Ahn’s remarkable spirit and commitment to freedom and peace continue to this day.