No Military Parade on Armed Forces Day This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry said Tuesday it has decided not to hold a military street parade this year on the 70th Armed Forces Day on October first.Street parades mobilizing troops and equipment are traditionally held every five years to mark Armed Forces Day, with a parade scheduled to be held this year.However, the current peace-building atmosphere on the Korean Peninsula is known to have been taken into consideration when deciding against holding the parade as the two Koreas and the United States are engaged in dialogue.A ministry official said events marking the day will take place at the War Memorial of Korea in a rather unconventional way this year, including a concert and a demonstration of a "dronebot" which is the combination of a drone and a robot.The South Korean Air Force's aerobatic team nicknamed the Black Eagles will also showcase a flight performance.Meanwhile, intelligence authorities in Seoul and Washington are believed to have detected signs that North Korea is preparing for a military parade ahead of September ninth which marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean regime.