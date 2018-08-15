Economy KOSPI End Tuesday Up 0.47%

South Korean stocks made a slight recovery from the previous day's tumble caused by the massive sell-off in the Turkish lira.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOPSI) ended Tuesday point-47 percent higher after gaining ten-point-46 points. It closed the day at two-thousand-258-point-91.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining six-point-29 points, or point-83 percent, to close the day at 761-point-94.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-127-point-nine won.