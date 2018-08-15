Minor Opposition Parties Blast Nat'l Assembly for Seeking Partial Abolition of Special Funds

Photo : YONHAP News

Minor opposition parties have criticized the National Assembly's reported plan to only partially scrap the controversial special activity funds.Earlier this week, rival political parties had agreed to fully abolish special activity funds for lawmakers amid criticism that the money has been spent without proper oversight.However, the National Assembly is now reported to be preparing a motion on halving such special funds given out to the National Assembly speaker and deputy speakers as well as heads of standing committees.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party and Justice Party, both of which has called for a complete abolition of the funds, said the National Assembly’s move is unacceptable.Meanwhile, the ruling Democratic Party and main opposition Liberty Korea Party have taken on a cautious stance, saying they will wait to see what plans the assembly develops.