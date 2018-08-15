Moon: Japan's Sexual Slavery Issue Cannot Be Solved Diplomatically

Photo : YONHAP News

A day before South Korea commemorates the 73rd anniversary of its liberation from Japan's colonial rule, President Moon Jae-in has emphasized that there cannot be a diplomatic solution to the issue of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery.President Moon made the remark at an event held at the Office of National Cemetery for Overseas Koreans in South Chungcheong Province on Tuesday to commemorate the South Korean women sexually enslaved by the Imperial Japanese Army during World War II.He said the issue will be resolved when the whole world, including South Korea and Japan, deeply reflect on sexual violence and women’s human rights issues and has a resolve not to repeat such horrors.The president said he hopes the issue will not lead to a diplomatic conflict between Seoul and Tokyo, noting it's not a historical issue between the two countries only.Moon said the victims of Japan’s wartime sexual crimes in other countries have been encouraged by growing interest and solidarity about the issue in South Korea, adding UN bodies and many other countries are renewing resolutions and offering advice on the issue.