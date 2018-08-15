UN Command Returns N. Korean Body to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Command has returned to North Korea the body of a North Korean found dead in the South last year.A South Korean military official said on Tuesday that the UN Command and the North Korean military had a working-level contact for the repatriation, adding the body was found by the South Korean Navy near Yeonpyeong Island in the Yellow Sea.The contact between Washington and Pyongyang occurred about a month after the two countries followed through on an agreement reached during their historic summit in June. On July 16th, the North handed the U.S. 55 boxes of the remains of those believed to be American soldiers killed during the Korean War.There's said to be a rising possibility that the UN Command and the North Korean military may hold talks for the repatriation of additional U.S. war remains.