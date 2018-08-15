Domestic Car Sales Rise 3.8% on-Year in July

Photo : YONHAP News

Car sales in South Korea increased last month partly due to a cut in consumption tax.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Tuesday that auto sales increased three-point-eight percent in July from the same month last year to almost 155-thousand.The ministry attributed the increase to an individual consumption tax reduction and the roll-out of new models.Locals purchased slightly more than 132-thousand domestically-built cars in July, an increase of two percent from a year earlier, while domestic sales of imported cars jumped 16-point-four percent to almost 23-thousand.Individual automakers had mixed results in the local market with Hyundai Motor, its affiliate Kia Motors and Ssangyong Motor posting stronger sales.On the other hand, GM Korea and Renault Samsung saw their on-year sales slide 16-point-seven percent and four-point-one percent, respectively.