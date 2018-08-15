Kyodo: UN to Review Japan's Racist, Anti-Women Behaviors

A UN committee established to counter racial discrimination will update its assessment on Japan’s discrimination against minority groups, including its wartime sexual crimes against women.According to Japan’s Kyodo News, the members of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and the representatives from other countries will question the Japanese government on related issues during a two-day session in Geneva from Thursday.Noting a similar UN review four years ago, Kyodo said Japan’s wartime sexual slavery will once again be a focus of the discussions, adding the South Korean government and the country’s non-governmental organizations can participate.President Moon Jae-in said earlier that a 2015 Seoul-Tokyo agreement on the issue under the previous Park Geun-hye administration cannot solve the problem.Kyodo said hate speech among some conservative Japanese groups, mostly directed at Koreans living in Japan, will also likely be taken up during the session.