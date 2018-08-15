S. Korea, US to Hold High-Level Talks on Nuclear Power

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will hold high-level talks on nuclear power in Washington on Thursday.Established following the latest revision of their bilateral nuclear accord in 2015, the meeting is designed to discuss their respective nuclear power-related policies and related trends regarding nuclear reactor exports.Other mutual issues such as safe nuclear management and decommissioning as well as nonproliferation and nuclear security will also be on the agenda.To be held for the first time under the current administrations of both countries, the talks are expected to reaffirm the two allies’ will to strengthen their bilateral cooperation on nuclear power.The meeting will be led by South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and U.S. Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette.