Moon Proposes Forming Asian Railroad Community with N. Korea, US

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has proposed the two Koreas form a seven-nation Eest Asian railroad community along with the U.S. and other Asian countries.The president made the proposal on Wednesday during a speech at a ceremony marking the foundation of the South Korean government 70 years ago and Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule 73 years ago.President Moon said the envisioned railroad community, which would involve the two Koreas, the U.S., China, Russia, Japan and Mongolia, would lead to an energy and economic bloc in Northeast Asia and mark the start of a multilateral security system in the region.He made the offer, saying it would mark a true liberation for the two Koreas to form a unified economic community.President Moon also stressed the need to resume and expand economic cooperation between the two Koreas, saying the South will begin to connect its roads and railways with those of North Korea before the year's end. He said the connection would mark the start of inter-Korean co-prosperity.The president also pledged to create a special economic zone near the border area in Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces after Seoul and Pyongyang ease cross-border military tensions.He then stressed that full-fledged inter-Korean economic cooperation and exchanges will be possible only after North Korea’s complete denuclearization.