California State Assembly Adopts Resolution Designating Ahn Chang Ho Day

Photo : KBS News

The Assembly of the California State Legislature has adopted a resolution to designate a day to commemorate Korean independence activist Ahn Chang-ho.The U.S. state assembly said it held a plenary session on Tuesday to pass the resolution unanimously, which was jointly introduced by Korean American assembly member Steven Seokho Choi and other members.It said the resolution calls for declaring November ninth as Dosan Ahn Chang Ho Day from this year. Ahn was born on November ninth in 1878.The resolution says Ahn is considered one of the most important independence activists for Koreans at home and abroad.It also said Ahn came to California in 1902 and helped and organized the early Korean immigrants who came to the U.S. to work on Hawaiian sugar plantations into a self-help community.The resolution is subject to approval by the California State Senate.