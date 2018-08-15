Report: N. Korea Maintaining at least 245 Joint Ventures in Violation of UN Resolution

Photo : KBS News

North Korea is reportedly maintaining at least 245 joint ventures with Chinese and Russian individuals and companies in an apparent violation of a UN Security Council resolution.Japan’s Sankei Shimbun daily published the report on Wednesday, citing an interim report by the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea.The daily said the Security Council adopted a resolution in September last year, banning operations of joint ventures with North Korean individuals or companies.It added the UN report showed Pyongyang is operating joint ventures with foreign entities in violation of the resolution, and some of the joint ventures involved North Korean firms on the UN blacklist.According to the report, North Korea is operating 215 joint ventures with Chinese individuals or companies, and 30 firms with Russians.