S. Korean Delegation Departs for Asian Games in Indonesia

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean delegation of 175 athletes and officials has left for Jakarta to participate in the 2018 Asian Games that opens in the Indonesian capital on Friday.South Korea aims to win over 65 gold medals to finish second in the medal standings for the six consecutive time at the Games. Over one thousand Korean athletes will compete in 39 events.South and North Korea have formed unified teams in canoeing, rowing and women's basketball at this year's Asian Games.The unified basketball team will face host nation Indonesia in its first match on Wednesday evening.The 2018 Asian Games will take place in Jakarta and Palembang through September second, with 45 Asian nations competing in about 40 events.