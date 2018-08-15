S. Korea Celebrates 73rd Liberation Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea held a ceremony on Wednesday marking the 73rd anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule.The ceremony was held at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, with over 22-hundred people in attendance. People who fought for the country's independence and their bereaved families and foreign diplomats were among the participants.At the ceremony, the government awarded 177 people or their descendants in recognition of their contribution to Korea's liberation.The Ministry of Interior and Safety said the government organized the celebratory event in order to pray for peace on the Korean Peninsula and around the world.As for another Liberation Day celebrations, 12 people, including Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and former independence fighters, rang the large bell at Bosingak Pavilion in central Seoul at noon.