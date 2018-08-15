US Slaps Sanctions on China, Russia Firms for Violating UN Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States on Wednesday sanctioned Chinese and Russian companies for their alleged role in facilitating illicit trade with North Korea in violation of international sanctions.The U.S. Treasury announced in a statement that it slapped sanctions on China's Dalian Sun Moon Star International Logistics Trading and its Singapore-based affiliate SINSMS for helping illicit shipments of alcohol, tobacco and cigarette products to North Korea by using falsified shipping documents.The department also sanctioned Russia's port service agency Profinet and the company's director general, Vasili Aleksandrovich Kolchanov, a Russian national.The department said that the Russian company has provided port services at least six times to North Korea-flagged vessels that have been previously sanctioned.The measures will freeze assets in the U.S. held by the three firms and the Russian individual and prohibit Americans from doing business with them.Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that his department will continue to implement existing sanctions on North Korea, and will take action to block and designate companies, ports and vessels that facilitate illicit shipments and provide revenue streams to North Korea.