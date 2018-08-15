Arrest Warrant Sought for Governor Kim over Opinion Rigging

Photo : KBS News

An independent counsel team has requested an arrest warrant for South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo over his alleged involvement in an opinion rigging scandal.Special prosecutors on Wednesday requested the Seoul Central District Court to issue an arrest warrant for Kim on charges of obstruction of business in collusion with the blogger "druking."The former ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker is alleged to have communicated with "druking," who led the manipulation of comments on online news stories in favor of the DP ahead of last year's presidential election.The probe team believes the governor visited the blogger's office in Paju in November 2016 and gave tacit approval to use a computer program designed to increase the number of "likes" on comments after his group demonstrated how to use it.Kim flatly denied all allegations against him during two rounds of questioning last week.The court will hold a hearing on the warrant request on Friday. A decision is expected late Friday or early Saturday.