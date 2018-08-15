State Department: US, S. Korea in Close Contact over N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department says that the U.S. and South Korea are closely cooperating in their responses to North Korean issues, after President Moon Jae-in's related remarks at a speech on Korea's Liberation Day.According to Radio Free Asia on Thursday, Katina Adams, spokeswoman for the State Department's East Asia and Pacific Affairs Bureau, made the statement when asked to comment on Moon's speech.In the celebratory speech on Wednesday, Moon proposed the creation of an East Asian railroad community involving seven countries including the two Koreas and the United States. He also called for the complete denuclearization of North Korea and corresponding comprehensive measures by the United States.The spokeswoman said that South Korea is a close ally of the U.S., adding the two countries' partnership is based on their shared values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law. She then stressed that the two nations are maintaining close contact to coordinate their unified response to North Korea.