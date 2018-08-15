[Asian Games] Two Koreas March Together at Opening Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea marched together under one flag at the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta on Saturday.Lim Yung-hui, the South Korean captain of the unified women's basketball team, carried the Korean Unification Flag alongside North Korean football player Ju Kyong-chol during the parade of athletes at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Main Stadium.South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and North Korean Deputy Prime Minister Ri Ryong-nam got up from their seats in the VIP box, holding and raising their hands together.The Koreas previously had a joint march at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea in February this year. The latest joint entrance marks the eleventh at an international multi-sport competition since the Sydney Olympics in 2000.South Korea aims to win over 65 gold medals to finish second in the medal standings for the sixth consecutive time. The nation sent more than one thousand athletes in 39 sports.The 2018 Asian Games will take place in Jakarta and Palembang through September second, with some eleven-thousand-300 athletes from 45 Asian nations competing in 40 sports.