S. Korean Participants to Family Reunions to Gather in Sokcho Sunday

Photo : KBS News

South Korean participants to the upcoming inter-Korean reunions of war-separated families will gather at the border city of Sokcho in Gangwon Province on Sunday before heading to Mount Geumgang the next day.The Unification Ministry said that the 89 participants will be briefed on their three-day trip to North Korea in Sokcho on Sunday afternoon.Some 560 people, including the participants and their family members and reporters, will depart for the North’s Mount Geumgang resort at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.They will cross the border via the customs office in Goseong in Gangwon Province and arrive at the Geumgang resort at around 12:30 p.m.The first round of the reunions will be held between Monday and Wednesday, when 89 South Koreans will meet with their families in the North. For the second round of the reunions, 83 North Koreans will be reunited with their loved ones from Friday and Sunday at the same venue.The ministry said the families will likely be given eleven hours to meet with their beloved ones during the three-day special event.