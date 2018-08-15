Gov't, Top Office, Ruling Party to Hold Emergency Meeting on Employment

The government and the presidential office will hold an emergency meeting with the ruling Democratic Party on Sunday to discuss measures to deal with the nation's serious job conditions.In the meeting slated for 2 p.m., senior officials from the ruling camp will assess labor conditions and discuss short-term and long-term measures.The meeting at the National Assembly will involve DP Floor leader Hong Yong-pyo and the party's policymaker Kim Tae-nyeon.Presidential chief of staff for policy Jang Ha-sung, Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon, Trade Minister Paik Un-gyu, and Labor Minister Kim Young-joo are also likely to attend the meeting.Data showed that the nation's monthly job growth fell to an eight-and-a-half year low in July.