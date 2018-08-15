China Supports Moon's Proposal of East Asia Railway Community

Photo : KBS News

China has expressed support for South Korean President Moon Jae-in's proposal of forming an East Asian railroad community involving China.The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that China views a related party's proposal would help promote cooperation among the countries in the region. It added that Beijing, in principle, is open to any proposal aimed at promoting regional peace and development.In response to an inquiry by Yonhap News, the ministry did not mention Moon, South Korea, or the East Asia railroad community, simply saying a related party's offer.During a speech at a ceremony marking Korea's Liberation Day on Wednesday, Moon proposed the two Koreas form a seven-nation East Asian railroad community along with the United States, China, Russia, Japan and Mongolia.