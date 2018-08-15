S. Korea's 4 Conglomerates' Market Cap Decrease 70Tln Won

South Korea's four largest business groups have seen their market capitalization decrease about 70 trillion won this year amid a slumping stock market.According to data from the Korea Exchange on Sunday, the combined market value of 57 listed affiliates of the Samsung, LG, Hyundai Motor and SK groups came to 732 trillion won as of Friday, down 69 trillion won from 801 trillion won at the end of last year.Furthermore, the total market cap of all listed companies decreased by 127 trillion won during the period. The loss by the four conglomerates accounted for 54 percent of the decrease of all listed companies.Of the four business groups, the combined market cap of 16 listed subsidiaries of Samsung Group shrank 41 trillion won as the group's flagship Samsung Electronics alone lost 46 trillion won.